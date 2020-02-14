 Southend boss Sol Campbell thinks he manages Southampton in awkward interview | inside World Soccer


Friday, February 14, 2020

Former England and Arsenal star Sol Campbell was involved in an embarrassing gaffe in a post-match interview on Tuesday after referring to his Southend United team as Southampton.

Campbell, who has been in the hot seat at the League One side since October 2019, was speaking to a Sky Sports reporter following a 4-0 defeat by Peterborough United.

Campbell: "I think I have got to say the young lads who - quite a lot of them played their first game for Southampton. They played really well and stuck to their tasks."

Reporter: "Can I stop you? Should we do that again?"

Campbell: "Why?"

Reporter: "Because your team is Southend."

Campbell's gaffe wasn't lost on social media as Tottenham Hotspur fans, who still resent him for joining arch-rivals Arsenal in 2001, were quick to mock the 45-year-old.

Tottenham fans mock Sol Campbell who thinks he manages Southampton
Photo: Twitter

on Friday, February 14, 2020
 
