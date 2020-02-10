 Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters | inside World Soccer


Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters

Monday, February 10, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have joined in on the excitement for the 92nd Academy Awards with a number of cracking film-based puns.

Embed from Getty Images

The Spurs social media team had a field day ahead of the 2020 Oscars ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The North London club flooded their social media with some hilarious mock-ups of famous Hollywood film posters with a twist.

Superstar actors have had had their faces replaced by shots of some of Spurs' current squad on the posters.

Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Photos: @SpursOfficial

Whilst the names of some famous Hollywood films have also been altered to include some of the club's most recognisable stars.

Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters
Photos: @SpursOfficial

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Monday, February 10, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License