Tottenham players star in brilliant Oscars-inspired film posters

Tottenham Hotspur have joined in on the excitement for the 92nd Academy Awards with a number of cracking film-based puns.
The North London club flooded their social media with some hilarious mock-ups of famous Hollywood film posters with a twist.
Superstar actors have had had their faces replaced by shots of some of Spurs' current squad on the posters.
Whilst the names of some famous Hollywood films have also been altered to include some of the club's most recognisable stars.
|Photos: @SpursOfficial
