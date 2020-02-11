 What Eric Cantona loved most about playing for Sir Alex Ferguson | inside World Soccer


What Eric Cantona loved most about playing for Sir Alex Ferguson

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has outlined why he loves legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Embed from Getty Images

Whilst Cantona's time at Old Trafford was shadowed by drama, it was an immensely successful period for United under Ferguson.

Between 1992 and 1997, the Scot was regularly able to rely upon fan-favourite Cantona to conjure up something special.

And Cantona enjoyed the happiest days of his career playing under Ferguson as he learned the ethos of what it means to represent the Red Devils.

Speaking to the Official Manchester United Podcast, the 53-year-old said:

What I love about Alex Ferguson is every time there was a new goal, a new challenge. Even if we were 10 points in front and we have already won the league, we would always try to find a new challenge, new records.

He is one of the few people I have met who has had a lot of influence on me. It's like in everything, the people we meet make us.

The meaning of Manchester United is winning. Winning with enjoyment. It's what all fans of Manchester United expect. Not only winning, winning with enjoyment. Like for 25 years with Alex Ferguson, or before with Matt Busby. That's Manchester United, it's why we all love Manchester United.

Cantona scored 82 goals in 184 appearances for United, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups in the process.

