Why İlkay Gündoğan snubbed Jürgen Klopp reunion at Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has explained why he turned down the chance to link-up again with his former manager Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool.
Jürgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool embraces Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2018 in Manchester, England.
Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY IMAGES
Gündoğan spent four successful years under Klopp, under whom he won three trophies during their shared spell at Borussia Dortmund.
Reports suggested that Klopp wanted to bring the 29-year-old to Merseyside in 2016, but Gündoğan wasn't interested in sealing a reunion with the German boss.
The Germany midfielder swapped Signal Iduna Park for the Etihad that summer for an estimated fee of £20 million, becoming Pep Guardiola's first signing as City manager.
Speaking to FantasyPL, Gündoğan stated that his desire to step out of his comfort zone was the reason he opted for City over Liverpool.
Gündoğan's choice of clubs worked out initially as he has won seven trophies at City, including two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.
Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY IMAGES
Gündoğan spent four successful years under Klopp, under whom he won three trophies during their shared spell at Borussia Dortmund.
Reports suggested that Klopp wanted to bring the 29-year-old to Merseyside in 2016, but Gündoğan wasn't interested in sealing a reunion with the German boss.
The Germany midfielder swapped Signal Iduna Park for the Etihad that summer for an estimated fee of £20 million, becoming Pep Guardiola's first signing as City manager.
Speaking to FantasyPL, Gündoğan stated that his desire to step out of his comfort zone was the reason he opted for City over Liverpool.
I believe in challenges in life and I always try to challenge myself first of all. I feel like if I don't challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, I'm not going to change anything and won't improve.
So I had a great four years with Jürgen and I love him as a person and a manager but I felt it was time for something else.
I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn't want to think about the time I had with him when I was joining a new club. That was a bit of the reason why I didn't want to join Liverpool.
Gündoğan's choice of clubs worked out initially as he has won seven trophies at City, including two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.