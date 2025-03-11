Sir Jim Ratcliffe slams 'overpaid' Man Utd players
Ratcliffe officially acquired a 25 percent stake in United last February, having agreed a deal with the Glazer family the previous December.
And the 72-year-old was soon confronted by the fact the club still have outstanding payments on players they signed before he arrived at Old Trafford.
Over the last ten years, United have forked out over £1 billion on transfer fees.
In fact, the Red Devils are second to only Chelsea in terms of the most spent on transfers in the last five years.
However, several of those expensive signings have been a financial disaster, which Ratcliffe signalled includes some who remain at the club.
In an interview with the BBC, the INEOS owner laid bare the club's overspending on players in recent years.
If you look at the players we are buying this summer - that we didn't buy - we're buying Antony, we're buying Casemiro, we're buying [André] Onana, we're buying [Rasmus] Højlund, we're buying [Jadon] Sancho.When questioned if he was implying that such players weren't suitable for United, Ratcliffe said:
These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we've inherited those things and have to sort that out.
For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we're paying £17 million to buy him in the summer.
It takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future.
Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.United are now 14th in the Premier League table, 36 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.
We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future.
