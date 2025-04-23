Arsenal fans launch 'Visit Tottenham' campaign to protest 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship
|Photo: @afcjxmes
The protest, led by a passionate group of supporters called Gunners For Peace, took place ahead of Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Why Are Arsenal Fans Protesting?
Arsenal's deal with Visit Rwanda began in 2018 and was extended in 2021. The partnership brought in £10 million during the 2023/24 season, according to The Athletic.
But recently, the deal has come under fire due to Rwanda's alleged involvement in funding armed militias involved in violent conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Satirical 'Visit Tottenham' Twist
To spark discussion and highlight the irony, the Gunners For Peace group unveiled a "Visit Tottenham" billboard outside the Emirates Stadium.
The group also produced a humourous video promoting Tottenham as a tourist destination, using sarcasm to expose the absurdity of supporting controversial sponsors.
READ MORE: Tottenham announce appointment of ex-Arsenal chief as new CEO
.@Arsenal is a great club. We have standards.— Gunners For Peace (@gunnersforpeace) April 22, 2025
Which is why Visit Rwanda needs to end. This is the same regime that's funding a brutal militia with thousands of victims in Eastern Congo. We think anything - literally anything - would be better than Visit Rwanda.
Even Tottenham pic.twitter.com/rngJhzBKq4
James Turner, a Gunners For Peace spokesperson, told The Athletic:
The video is an advert for the delights of Tottenham as a tourism destination.Peaceful Protest at the Emirates
The Tottenham stuff is a joke, a way to get other Arsenal fans talking on the terraces and in the pub.
Obviously, none of us would accept Tottenham on the shirt, so why Rwanda? Where do we draw the line when it comes to these corporate deals?
We know that Arsenal fans think about this stuff, so we're just trying to make it easier for them to engage with us.
Before Wednesday night's game, Gunners For Peace will distribute armbands to fans, offering a symbolic way to cover up the Visit Rwanda logo during the match.
Even more moving, the group says it's been in touch with Arsenal fans in Congo who are boycotting the shirt altogether until the sponsorship is dropped.
What Do the Fans Want?
It's simple: drop the Visit Rwanda deal by next season.
With Champions League football back at the Emirates and the club's global brand stronger than ever, fans believe there are plenty of ethical sponsors ready to take Rwanda's place.
Conclusion
In an era where football clubs are turning into global brands, Arsenal fans are reminding them that values still matter.
As clubs across the globe navigate the complex world of sponsorships, the question remains: What kind of legacy are they willing to wear on their sleeves?
