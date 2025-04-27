Bizarre reason Cole Palmer ran from Stamford Bridge after Everton game

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was seen running from Stamford Bridge after the Blues' 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday, and the bizarre reason has now been revealed.The viral footage, showing Palmer jogging down the street with supporters scrambling to keep up, sparked plenty of wild theories online.

However, the real reason behind his sudden dash has now been revealed - and it's brilliantly relatable.It turns out the 22-year-old England international wasn't running for fitness, a taxi, or even a celebratory night out.Instead, he was actually on his way to pick up a brand new pair oftrainers, worth an eye-watering £690.The limited-edition green and silver trainers were out of stock online, but for a Premier League footballer, that's hardly an obstacle.Palmer's stylist, Leon Gissing, had secured the exclusive sneakers for him and arranged a handover nearby - reportedly at a local petrol station.

Cole Palmer was running to collect a pair of shoes… 😂 https://t.co/yVRbsf7UrP pic.twitter.com/3wwWdj5LK0 — Matt Debono (@MattDebonoAC) April 26, 2025

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Fans were quick to praise Palmer's down-to-earth reaction to something as simple as new shoes.In a world where top players often have luxury goods delivered straight to their homes, Palmer's excitement and personal dash to collect them has only made him even more popular with supporters.