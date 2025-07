Edgar Davids turned down Man Utd despite Sir Alex Ferguson talks

Photo: Getty Images

I got to talk to Sir Alex and it was one of the most incredible talks I ever had.



It was just the way he [Ferguson] was. His personality and everything. It was a whole different level.



But I had already made my mind up to go somewhere else [Milan].

I only considered Italy for me because Italy was the place I wanted to be.



The best players were playing in Italy at the time, like it is now in the Premier League.

Admiration for Paul Ince and United

I already watched Manchester United as they had a player I really liked - Paul Ince.



He was a midfielder who was unbelievable. I also played against him, when he played for Inter and I played for Milan.



He was a big boy then and it was a really amazing derby. Him against Marcel Desailly, who was a big boy too, and that was like a big battle in the midfield.

Premier League Stint Came Later

