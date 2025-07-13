John Terry reignites Spurs rivalry in Nick Kyrgios interview
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
Appearing on Wimbledon Unfiltered with tennis star Nick Kyrgios and broadcaster Gordon Smart, Terry's deep-rooted animosity towards Spurs came to the fore when Kyrgios was revealed to be a Tottenham supporter, to which Terry replied:
I didn't know that, I'm not sure I'd be here if I did!But the joke quickly turned serious as the former Blues captain, who played 19 seasons at Stamford Bridge, made it clear his feelings about Spurs haven't changed - and likely never will.
There's no beating around the bush with Spurs: I hate Spurs, they hate me. It's really simple.Terry on Spurs' Future: 'Hopefully Not Too Well'
You grow up on that and it's pure hate.
When asked about Tottenham's prospects next season, Terry didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig.
Hopefully not too well. I think Thomas Frank is a good manager but I don't think they're in a good place.One of the Game's Fiercest Rivalries
I hope they stay where they are if I'm being honest.
The Chelsea-Tottenham rivalry is one of the fiercest in English football, with decades of animosity, drama and defining moments in London derbies.
Terry was often at the heart of those clashes, captaining Chelsea to numerous victories against their North London rivals.
The 43-year-old, who won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and a Champions League, has long been admired by Chelsea fans for his fierce loyalty and passion for the badge.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- #NoToMadueke: Why Arsenal fans rejecting £50m move for Noni Madueke
- John Terry opens up on Chelsea exit and Aston Villa no-play clause
- AC Milan fans hold mock funeral for Inter Milan after Champions League humiliation
- Liverpool supporters tricked by Everton fan with blue flares at Anfield
- Arsenal fans launch 'Visit Tottenham' campaign to protest 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship
Post a Comment