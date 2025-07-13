John Terry reignites Spurs rivalry in Nick Kyrgios interview

Photo: Reuters

I didn't know that, I'm not sure I'd be here if I did!

There's no beating around the bush with Spurs: I hate Spurs, they hate me. It's really simple.



You grow up on that and it's pure hate.

Terry on Spurs' Future: 'Hopefully Not Too Well'

Hopefully not too well. I think Thomas Frank is a good manager but I don't think they're in a good place.



I hope they stay where they are if I'm being honest.

One of the Game's Fiercest Rivalries

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here