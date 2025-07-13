img
Home chelsea john terry news premier league rivalry tottenham

John Terry reignites Spurs rivalry in Nick Kyrgios interview

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
John Terry reignites Spurs rivalry in Nick Kyrgios interview
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea icon John Terry has reminded fans that some football rivalries never die - especially when it comes to Tottenham Hotspur.

Appearing on Wimbledon Unfiltered with tennis star Nick Kyrgios and broadcaster Gordon Smart, Terry's deep-rooted animosity towards Spurs came to the fore when Kyrgios was revealed to be a Tottenham supporter, to which Terry replied:
I didn't know that, I'm not sure I'd be here if I did!
But the joke quickly turned serious as the former Blues captain, who played 19 seasons at Stamford Bridge, made it clear his feelings about Spurs haven't changed - and likely never will.
There's no beating around the bush with Spurs: I hate Spurs, they hate me. It's really simple.

You grow up on that and it's pure hate.
Terry on Spurs' Future: 'Hopefully Not Too Well'

When asked about Tottenham's prospects next season, Terry didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig.
Hopefully not too well. I think Thomas Frank is a good manager but I don't think they're in a good place.

I hope they stay where they are if I'm being honest.
One of the Game's Fiercest Rivalries

The Chelsea-Tottenham rivalry is one of the fiercest in English football, with decades of animosity, drama and defining moments in London derbies.

Terry was often at the heart of those clashes, captaining Chelsea to numerous victories against their North London rivals.

The 43-year-old, who won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and a Champions League, has long been admired by Chelsea fans for his fierce loyalty and passion for the badge.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment