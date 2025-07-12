img
Liverpool retire Diogo Jota's No 20 shirt after tragic death

Liverpool have confirmed they will retire the number 20 shirt worn by Diogo Jota, honouring the forward's legacy following his tragic death in a car accident in Spain.

Jota, who joined Liverpool in 2020 and quickly became a fan favourite, passed away alongside his brother, André Silva, in a fatal crash in Northwestern Spain.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with tributes continuing to pour in for the Portuguese international.

In a deeply emotional statement, Michael Edwards, FSG CEO of Football, announced that Jota's number 20 shirt would be retired across all club levels, including the men's and women's teams as well as the academy sides.
As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters - and we felt exactly the same way.

It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo's wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.

I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club's history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.

By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal - and therefore never to be forgotten.

Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore - with honour, distinction and affection - the number 20.

As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.
A Tribute Beyond Football

Jota's contributions to Liverpool were significant: vital goals, relentless work rate, and a spirit that embodied the club's values.

Yet it was his character and humility that left the biggest impression on those around him.

Liverpool's owners - John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and CEO Billy Hogan - also released a joint message.
The fact that in the long and storied history of our club this honour has never previously been bestowed shows the significance of Diogo to Liverpool Football Club.

His memory and contribution will be immortalised by his association with the number 20.
Sunday's pre-season fixture will be Liverpool's first since Jota's passing.

The atmosphere is expected to be one of deep reflection, with players and fans united in grief and remembrance.

