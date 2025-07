Kylian Mbappé's €180k donation to police under investigation by French authorities

Goodwill Gesture or Legal Grey Area?

Mbappé Not the Focus - Yet

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Kylian Mbappé is facing fresh scrutiny after reports emerged that he donated €180,300 from his 2022 World Cup bonus to five police officers who safeguarded the French national team in Qatar - a gesture now drawing the attention of financial regulators and sparking a formal internal investigation in France.According to, the Real Madrid forward made the donations voluntarily, issuing €30,000 each to four riot officers and €60,300 to their commanding officer, accompanied by a signed certificate of intent.Whilst Mbappé's team insists the payments were entirely legal and transparent, France's financial intelligence unit Tracfin flagged the transfers, triggering an inquiry by the IGPN (General Inspectorate of the National Police).Mbappé has earned a reputation for donating his match earnings from international duty to various charities, including Premiers de Cordée.His donation following France's runner-up finish at the 2022 World Cup was in line with that ethos.However, this particular act of generosity - directed at public servants - has raised legal and ethical questions.Whilst the funds came from an account in Monaco, and Mbappé’s lawyers maintain the process was in full compliance with French and international financial rules, the issue lies with how the officers declared (or failed to declare) the money for tax and ethics purposes.The commander who received the largest sum is also reportedly under review for having accompanied the star on trips to Cameroon and Vaucluse.Sources close to the investigation clarify that Mbappé is not under criminal investigation, nor is he accused of any wrongdoing.The administrative probe focuses on the officers, particularly regarding undeclared income and possible breaches of public service regulations.Whilst no charges are expected against the 26-year-old, the matter has gained traction in French media and could cast a shadow over his clean-cut public image.The case is likely to spark wider legal discussions around private donations to public servants, especially in high-profile professions such as sport and law enforcement.If found in violation of tax or ethics rules, the officers involved could face sanctions or disciplinary action.