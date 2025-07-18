Snoop Dogg joins Swansea City as co-owner in surprise EFL investment move
|Photo: swanseacity.com
The rapper, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., was unveiled as a co-owner and investor in the Welsh club on Thursday.
Swansea, who play in the English Championship, confirmed the move but did not disclose financial details of the deal.
My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.The 52-year-old has long been vocal about his passion for football, having previously been seen sporting kits from Manchester United, Barcelona, and even Norwich City.
The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.
But his partnership with Swansea marks the first time he's officially stepped into club ownership.
From Cali to Cymru
Snoop's arrival comes just months after Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modrić became a minority shareholder in the Swans, just prior to leaving Real Madrid for AC Milan.
This week, Snoop helped front the launch of Swansea's 2025/26 home kit, appearing in a promotional video wearing the club's new all-white strip.
Snoop boasts more than 88 million followers on Instagram, giving Swansea a potentially massive global marketing boost.
Celebrity Takeover Era?
With Snoop's involvement, Swansea joins a growing list of EFL clubs attracting A-list American investors.
NFL legend Tom Brady took a minority stake in Birmingham City.
Will Ferrell, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and NBA stars Russell Westbrook and T.J. McConnell are backing Leeds United through 49ers Enterprises.
Most famously, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC in 2021, transforming the non-league side into a global story - and guiding them into the Championship for the 2025/26 season.
What's Next for the Swans?
Swansea, who last played in the Premier League in 2018, finished 14th in the Championship last season under their new ownership group.
With Snoop Dogg on board, the Swans may be hoping the blend of football ambition and star power will help propel them back to the top flight - and onto the global stage.
