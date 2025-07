Snoop Dogg stars in Swansea City kit launch

Hail to Wales and to Swansea City. It's your boy big Snoop Dogg. Coming to a hood near you. Oh yeah, these are the new jerseys.

Swansea City fans were left stunned as none other than Snoop Dogg was revealed as the surprise face of the club's 2025/26 home kit launch this week, and it might just be the beginning of a much bigger collaboration.The rap legend, known worldwide for hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice", featured in a slick promotional video posted across Swansea's social media channels.Fans were quick to react with a mix of shock and delight, with the video quickly going viral and drawing global attention to the Welsh Championship side.Whilst many assumed the appearance was a one-off, Swansea's American ownership group have hinted that the 53-year-old's involvement could extend beyond the shirt reveal.In a statement, the club said:With Snoop boasting over 100 million followers across his platforms, the collaboration is already proving a marketing masterstroke.It also aligns with Swansea's ongoing ambition to expand their global footprint, especially in North America.This is just the latest bold move by the club's US-based owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, who have made no secret of their intention to take Swansea City to new commercial heights.Back in April, the Swans made headlines after former Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modrić became a surprise co-owner Now, Snoop Dogg's potential partnership adds yet another layer of intrigue to the club's off-field transformation.Swansea finished 11th in the Championship last season, and whilst promotion hopes fell short, there was one silver lining for fans - rivals Cardiff City were relegated , finishing bottom of the table.With international star power now backing the club and fresh kits turning heads, Swansea supporters will be hoping this summer's buzz can translate to real momentum in the 2025/26 campaign.