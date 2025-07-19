TSV Hartberg's 2025/26 kit features 20 sponsors in viral launch

Financial Strategy Over Fashion

We are very happy to have them [the sponsors]; without them, this wouldn't be financially possible.



We don't want to become dependent on one big sponsor like other clubs.

Shirt Sales vs Sponsorships

TSV Hartberg have officially launched their 2025/26 Austrian Bundesliga kit, and once again, it's not the footballing design catching headlines - it's the eye-watering number of sponsors plastered across it.The small-town club from Hartberg, Austria have gone viral after unveiling a kit that features an estimated 20 different sponsor logos on the shirt, shorts and socks - surpassing even last season's tally of 19.With logos covering nearly every inch of the adidas-manufactured kit, the original Campeon 25 teamwear design is barely visible, making the shirt look more like a Tour de France jersey than a traditional football strip.Despite widespread mockery, the club is standing firm in its approach.Speaking last year, club spokesman Roland Puchas defended the kit's sponsor-heavy design as a necessary financial strategy for a small club competing in Austria's top flight.Hartberg's kit doesn't just display small, discrete logos.Some logos are prominently placed, like PROfertil, a male fertility supplement brand that not only sponsors the team but also holds the naming rights to the club's stadium.That connection is hardly surprising as Brigitte Annerl, the club president, is also the founder of Lenus Pharma - the company behind PROfertil.It's a rare blend of football, pharma, and financial survival.Whilst fans have expressed frustration - with some saying they wouldn't buy a shirt that "looks like a NASCAR driver's bib" - Hartberg's leadership seems focused more on sustainability than shirt sales.Austria's football scene has long embraced heavy commercialisation, from clubs like Red Bull Salzburg to teams named after alarm systems and gardening companies.But Hartberg may now be leading the way in the sheer volume of sponsor visibility.Whether this trend spreads across Europe or remains a uniquely Austrian phenomenon remains to be seen.One thing is certain that Hartberg have once again managed to turn a kit launch into a conversation starter - and possibly a cash generator.