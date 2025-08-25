img
David Luiz responds to threesome rumours after alleged messages leak

Photo: Instagram/brunaaaloureiro
Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz has found himself at the centre of a scandal after leaked messages appeared to show him suggesting a threesome.

The claims, first reported by Portal Leo Dias, accuse the Brazilian centre-back of cheating on his fiancée Bruna Loureiro with a woman named Karol Cavalcante.

She alleges the pair exchanged private messages over Instagram, though they never met in person.

Screenshots leaked online seemingly show Luiz proposing a threesome, with one alleged message stating that Cavalcante would be "serving the Lord" if they got together.

Luiz Issues Response Through Management

Luiz, who currently plays for Cypriot side Pafos FC, has strongly denied the allegations.

A statement released by his management agency read:
Although there was a brief exchange via text message, there was never any face-to-face meeting between David Luiz and the person making the contrary allegations.

According to an official statement from the Magna Praia Hotel, there is no record of the player staying at the hotel to date.

David Luiz reaffirms his commitment to the truth and is confident that the facts will be duly clarified.
Fiancée Bruna Loureiro Shares Cryptic Post

Luiz has been engaged to Loureiro since 2019, and the couple share two children.

In the wake of the scandal, Loureiro appeared to share her feelings indirectly with a cryptic Instagram post.
I hope good times find you wherever you are, even on the most ordinary days.

May they arrive unexpectedly, like a beautiful coincidence seemingly written by the universe.

May they come as a source of peace after a difficult day.

May good times always be your path, even when you're not looking for them.
It remains unclear how the controversy will unfold in the coming weeks, but for Luiz, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal before moving to Cyprus, the off-field spotlight is now firmly fixed on him.

