David Luiz responds to threesome rumours after alleged messages leak
Table of Contents
|Photo: Instagram/brunaaaloureiro
The claims, first reported by Portal Leo Dias, accuse the Brazilian centre-back of cheating on his fiancée Bruna Loureiro with a woman named Karol Cavalcante.
She alleges the pair exchanged private messages over Instagram, though they never met in person.
Screenshots leaked online seemingly show Luiz proposing a threesome, with one alleged message stating that Cavalcante would be "serving the Lord" if they got together.
Luiz Issues Response Through Management
Luiz, who currently plays for Cypriot side Pafos FC, has strongly denied the allegations.
A statement released by his management agency read:
Although there was a brief exchange via text message, there was never any face-to-face meeting between David Luiz and the person making the contrary allegations.Fiancée Bruna Loureiro Shares Cryptic Post
According to an official statement from the Magna Praia Hotel, there is no record of the player staying at the hotel to date.
David Luiz reaffirms his commitment to the truth and is confident that the facts will be duly clarified.
Luiz has been engaged to Loureiro since 2019, and the couple share two children.
In the wake of the scandal, Loureiro appeared to share her feelings indirectly with a cryptic Instagram post.
I hope good times find you wherever you are, even on the most ordinary days.It remains unclear how the controversy will unfold in the coming weeks, but for Luiz, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal before moving to Cyprus, the off-field spotlight is now firmly fixed on him.
May they arrive unexpectedly, like a beautiful coincidence seemingly written by the universe.
May they come as a source of peace after a difficult day.
May good times always be your path, even when you're not looking for them.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Internacional star Alexandro Bernabei accused of affair with fan at gas station
- Cheating Sunday League player hit by MISSUS on pitch
- Kyle Lafferty sold by Palermo for being 'out-of-control womaniser'
- Brazil legend Romário had affair with transexual for one year
- Footie star's wife in 'catfight' with two women he brought home
Post a Comment