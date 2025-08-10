Mohamed Salah questions UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pelé' Suleiman Al-Obeid
|Photo: @UEFA
UEFA's official account on X (formerly Twitter) described Al-Obeid as "the Palestinian Pelé," calling him "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."
Salah quoted the tribute, pointedly challenging the European football's governing body to explain how Al-Obeid was killed.
Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025
Killed Whilst Waiting for Aid
According to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), the 39-year-old was killed on 6 August whilst waiting to collect humanitarian aid in southern Gaza.
In a statement, the PFA said:
Suleiman Al-Obaid, a former Palestine national team player, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza.Career of a Palestinian Icon
During his long career, Al-Obeid scored more than 100 goals, making him one of the brightest stars of Palestinian football.
Born in Gaza City in 1984, Al-Obeid made his international debut in 2007.
He earned 19 caps for Palestine, scoring twice, and played for clubs including Khadamat Al-Shatea, Markaz Shabab Al-Amari, and Gaza Sport.
Known for his flair and goalscoring ability, he was widely celebrated as a symbol of hope in Palestinian sport.
Salah's History of Speaking Out
This is not the first time Salah has voiced his concerns over the conflict.
In October 2023, just 11 days into the latest escalation, the 33-year-old urged an end to the massacres in Gaza.
It's not always easy to speak in times like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality...
All lives are sacred and must be protected.
