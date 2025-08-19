Wayne Rooney calls for points deductions to stop racism in football
|Photo: PA
The 24-year-old Ghana international reported abuse from the stands during Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat to Liverpool last Friday, forcing referee Anthony Taylor to temporarily halt the match.
The alleged perpetrator was swiftly identified, arrested, and later issued with a lifetime ban from all UK football stadiums.
Speaking on his new BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, the former Manchester United and England captain condemned the incident and stressed that football must go further to eradicate racism.
Rooney Recalls Harrowing MLS Moment
Rooney shared a personal experience from his time as manager of D.C. United, where one of his players was subjected to racial abuse.
I had it in D.C. with one of my players who got racially abused and he was crying on my chest. I was holding him as he was crying on my chest.'Hit Clubs with Points Deductions'
I don't think people realise - they say it as a throwaway line that they think has no meaning behind it, but it hurts people. For people to see that and understand, there has to be more done to stop it.
The Premier League legend insisted that education campaigns were vital, but said the only way to truly stop racist incidents was to hold clubs accountable.
There needs to be a strong campaign for society - for children, parents and grandparents - to be educated.Rooney urged football's governing bodies to act decisively.
You have to hit the clubs because that's the only way it will stop. If there is ignorance, the fans will still do it.
You have to hit the clubs by taking off points or hit them in the pocket and take money away from them. Otherwise, it will keep on going.
Hopefully the right people sit down with the right organisations to try and get something serious in place.FIFA and UEFA Also Face Pressure
The debate comes amid a spate of racist incidents across Europe.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino branded recent cases in the German Cup "unacceptable" after Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei and a Kaiserslautern player reported racist abuse.
UEFA and FIFA have long promoted education and awareness campaigns, but pressure is now mounting for harsher punishments such as points deductions or competition bans to be introduced.
