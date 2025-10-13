img
Aaron Ramsey issues desperate plea to find missing dog in Mexico

Photo: @aaronramsey
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has issued an emotional public appeal to help find his missing dog, Halo, who disappeared in Mexico earlier this week.

The former Arsenal and Cardiff City midfielder, who now plays for Pumas UNAM, took to Instagram to share his distress, revealing that the family pet had gone missing in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.

The 34-year-old has reportedly been left heartbroken by the disappearance, with local rescue groups and residents in the area joining the search.

Ramsey Offers Reward for Halo's Safe Return

Ramsey confirmed that a cash reward is available for anyone who can provide information leading to Halo's safe return.

His post has already been widely shared by fans and animal welfare groups in Mexico, who are assisting in the hunt.

The midfielder, who has 86 caps for Wales, was recently called up for his country's latest international fixtures but had to withdraw due to injury.

Ramsey hasn't featured for Wales in over a year and has made six appearances for Pumas since joining the Liga MX side on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Fans have flooded Ramsey's social media with messages of support, urging locals to help reunite him with Halo.

