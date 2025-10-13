Aaron Ramsey issues desperate plea to find missing dog in Mexico
The former Arsenal and Cardiff City midfielder, who now plays for Pumas UNAM, took to Instagram to share his distress, revealing that the family pet had gone missing in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.
Por favor ayúdanos a encontrar a Halo, se perdió en San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, en las inmediaciones de Hipsterrier que es un albergue para perros. Se ofrece recompensa.— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 13, 2025
Toda información es valiosa, AYÚDANOS A QUÉ REGRESE CON SU FAMILIA!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NoMl41f3ql
Ramsey Offers Reward for Halo's Safe Return
Ramsey confirmed that a cash reward is available for anyone who can provide information leading to Halo's safe return.
His post has already been widely shared by fans and animal welfare groups in Mexico, who are assisting in the hunt.
The midfielder, who has 86 caps for Wales, was recently called up for his country's latest international fixtures but had to withdraw due to injury.
Ramsey hasn't featured for Wales in over a year and has made six appearances for Pumas since joining the Liga MX side on a free transfer earlier this summer.
Fans have flooded Ramsey's social media with messages of support, urging locals to help reunite him with Halo.
