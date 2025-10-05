img
Alessandro Del Piero deletes post after accidentally leaking adidas' 2026 World Cup kits

Photo: @adidasfootball
Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has deleted a social media post after appearing to accidentally reveal adidas' unreleased kits for the 2026 World Cup.

The 48-year-old was in Brooklyn, New York this week at an adidas event alongside Zinedine Zidane, Cafu, and Xavi, where the brand officially unveiled TRIONDA, the official match ball for next summer's tournament.

But whilst celebrating the occasion, Del Piero shared an Instagram story that seemed to show mannequins wearing the new adidas World Cup kits for a number of major nations, including Spain, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Colombia, Mexico, and Japan.

Within minutes, Del Piero deleted the post, but not before eagle-eyed fans and football kit site Mantos do Futebol grabbed screenshots.

Photo: Mantos do Futebol
2026 World Cup Building Anticipation

The 23rd FIFA World Cup will be the first-ever expanded 48-team tournament, jointly hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The final will be staged at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July 2026, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirming a Super Bowl-style halftime show featuring global artists curated in part by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

adidas' TRIONDA match ball, inspired by the three host nations, incorporates red, blue and green elements to represent Canada, the USA and Mexico.

The kit designs, though, were not supposed to be revealed so soon - making Del Piero's brief Instagram slip a viral moment for football fans keen to see what players will be wearing on the sport's biggest stage.

