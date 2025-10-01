Peter Kenyon reveals inside story of José Mourinho's Chelsea appointment

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

The Meeting That Almost Didn't Happen

The deal nearly didn't get closed because he was late for a meeting with me, Roman and Eugene in some God-awful restaurant just over the border from Portugal.



We were waiting for about two hours, which is unheard of with Roman. We were all getting annoyed as time went on. It was like, "Is this boy serious?"



His agent was making excuses for him about why he was late. Had they come clean as to why they were late in the first place it would have been a lot easier, but I shouldn't go into that.



So it didn't stop him [being appointed], but it came awfully close to saying, "Is this going to happen?"

Anyway, he finally turns up and he's absolutely charming and steals the show with the finer details of if he joins us what he's going to do.



He kept referring to Chelsea as "we." I noticed it immediately and he was talking about the players as though they were his players and referring to the club and to the team as "we."

Why It Fell Apart

When you haven't won, you want to win and then when you're winning, you want to win with a bit of flair.



That's what started to happen. It was like, "We'd like a bit more entertainment." And that was from Roman.



That was going into the third season when a little bit of tension started to creep in. That's where over the next few months positions started to get entrenched a bit.

The Legacy of the Special One

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here