Peter Kenyon reveals inside story of José Mourinho's Chelsea appointment
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Kenyon, who served as Chelsea CEO for five years, was instrumental in bringing Mourinho to West London after Claudio Ranieri's departure.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Kenyon revealed how a tense meeting almost ended the pursuit of the man who would go on to become the club's most decorated manager.
The Meeting That Almost Didn't Happen
The decisive negotiations took place in a restaurant near the Portuguese border, with Roman Abramovich, Eugene Tenenbaum and Mourinho's representatives in attendance.
But the "Special One" was nowhere to be seen.
The deal nearly didn't get closed because he was late for a meeting with me, Roman and Eugene in some God-awful restaurant just over the border from Portugal.When Mourinho eventually arrived, Kenyon said he immediately won over Abramovich and the Chelsea hierarchy by speaking as though he was already part of the club.
We were waiting for about two hours, which is unheard of with Roman. We were all getting annoyed as time went on. It was like, "Is this boy serious?"
His agent was making excuses for him about why he was late. Had they come clean as to why they were late in the first place it would have been a lot easier, but I shouldn't go into that.
So it didn't stop him [being appointed], but it came awfully close to saying, "Is this going to happen?"
Anyway, he finally turns up and he's absolutely charming and steals the show with the finer details of if he joins us what he's going to do.Mourinho's impact was instant as Chelsea won their first league title in 50 years in 2005 and followed it up with another Premier League triumph the following season.
He kept referring to Chelsea as "we." I noticed it immediately and he was talking about the players as though they were his players and referring to the club and to the team as "we."
Why It Fell Apart
Despite the success, tensions emerged as Abramovich wanted Chelsea to evolve into a more entertaining side.
When you haven't won, you want to win and then when you're winning, you want to win with a bit of flair.The Legacy of the Special One
That's what started to happen. It was like, "We'd like a bit more entertainment." And that was from Roman.
That was going into the third season when a little bit of tension started to creep in. That's where over the next few months positions started to get entrenched a bit.
Mourinho eventually left in 2007 after a clash of visions with Abramovich.
He would return in 2013, winning another Premier League title and League Cup before departing again in 2015.
With three Premier League titles, three League Cups, and an FA Cup to his name, Mourinho remains Chelsea's most successful manager.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Carlo Ancelotti: Roman Abramovich sacked me for subbing off Fernando Torres
- José Mourinho admits Fenerbahçe move was 'mistake' after Benfica return
- John Terry reveals Eden Hazard vs José Mourinho training row at Chelsea
- Harry Kane praises José Mourinho for developing lethal partnership with Son Heung-min
- Petr Čech reveals how José Mourinho played mind games with media
Post a Comment