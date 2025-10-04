Lamine Yamal's mother to attend London Gala as guest, not organiser
|Photo: Europa Press
The dinner, set to take place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City, has attracted headlines for its VIP packages priced up to €252, which include a three-course meal, champagne reception, live entertainment, and photo opportunities with Ebana.
Initial reports suggested Ebana was hosting or profiting directly from the event, sparking criticism in Spain.
However, Zarandona, a former Real Betis and Real Valladolid midfielder who has ties to the Yamal family, moved to clarify her role.
Speaking to Cadena SER, he explained:
They've hired us both to go to a dinner party they're organising and setting the prices for.Zarandona Defends Ebana's Character
They just want to make a profit on the dinner, and Lamine Yamal's mother is going as the guest of honour. She didn't organise anything about the dinner at all. Nothing more.
A number of things came out that really surprised me because she had nothing to do with the organisation or the prices; she was a guest.
Zarandona revealed he was approached by London-based JEN C Events, who organise annual charity dinners, after they saw him pictured with Ebana.
As a mutual acquaintance due to their shared Equatorial Guinean heritage, he helped broker the arrangement.
He emphasised that Ebana is not attempting to cash in on her son's fame.
She's super humble, super discreet, and a very normal personal and laid-back.Event Details
She could have been on a number of TV programs talking about her son, and she's turned them down.
The gala has been branded an "unforgettable Christmas sports dinner" by organisers.
Alongside the dinner and networking opportunities with sporting personalities, guests will enjoy music, a DJ set, and entertainment throughout the evening.
Ticket Prices Raise Eyebrows
Whilst general admission tickets are priced between €149 and €252, the €800 VIP package - which includes a meet-and-greet with Ebana - has caused criticism in Spain, where some accused her of trying to capitalise on her son's fame.
Organisers defended the pricing, insisting costs reflect the scale of the gala, its central London location, and the "unique" opportunity for fans.
Spotlight on Lamine Yamal
The event inevitably draws attention back to Yamal himself.
At just 18 years old, the Barcelona winger has already established himself as one of the brightest talents in world football.
The teenager, who made his debut for Barça at 15, has won two La Liga titles, lifted the European Championship with Spain, and last week finished second to Ousmane Dembélé in the Ballon d'Or rankings.
As his star rises, the scrutiny around his family is only set to intensify.
