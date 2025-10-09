Togo footballer suffers broken neck after collision with advertising board in China
The 31-year-old midfielder, who plays for second-tier side Guangxi Pingguo, was shoved head-first into the board by an opponent during a domestic fixture on Sunday.
Guangxi released a statement on Monday revealing that Asamoah had sustained multiple neck fractures and serious nerve damage, placing him at risk of high-level paraplegia - a condition that causes loss of movement and sensation in the lower body.
His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations.Opponent Cautioned After Shocking Collision
The incident occurred when Chongqing Tonglianglong midfielder Zhang Zhixiong pushed Asamoah whilst contesting for the ball, causing the Togo international to crash into the advertising hoardings with severe force.
Zhang was shown a yellow card for the challenge.
The collision has reignited discussions in Chinese football over player safety and the proximity of advertising boards to the pitch.
A Career Spanning Belgium and Beyond
Dramma in #Cina : Samuel #Asamoah si rompe il collo dopo l’impatto con un cartellone, rischio paralisi pic.twitter.com/oRqDqnTFzm— Armando Areniello (@ArmandoAreniell) October 9, 2025
Asamoah, capped six times for Togo, spent much of his career in Belgium, featuring for KAS Eupen, Sint-Truiden, and FCU Craiova before joining Guangxi in 2024.
The midfielder is known for his composure and passing ability, having built a reputation as one of Togo's most technically gifted exports.
Growing Concern Over Pitch-Side Safety
The tragic incident comes just weeks after 21-year-old former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar died from a serious brain injury sustained in a match for Chichester City FC.
It is believed Vigar's fatal injury occurred after colliding with a concrete wall near the touchline - a reminder of the risks posed by unsafe pitch environments.
Football authorities in China and beyond are now expected to review stadium safety standards to prevent similar incidents in future.
