Taylor Swift mentions Real Madrid in new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
|Photo: @taylorswift13
The 14-time Grammy winner, who released her 12th studio record on Friday, makes a nod to Los Blancos in her song "Wi$h Li$t," with the line:
They want it all. They want a contract with Real Madrid.The lyric sparked immediate headlines in Spain, with Swifties and Madridistas alike dissecting its meaning.
Whilst it's unclear exactly who Swift is referring to, the name-drop of the 15-time European champions has delighted the club's marketing team.
A Bernabéu Connection
The Madrid shoutout continues the pop icon's connection with the club.
In May 2024, Swift performed two sold-out Eras Tour concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu, shows that were among the most talked-about events of the year in Madrid.
The Spanish giants even leaned into the buzz on social media.
🎧 NOW PLAYING: @taylorswift13 - Wi$h Li$t (2025) pic.twitter.com/4mHCXcnRVh— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 3, 2025
Naturally, not all Spanish football fans were thrilled.
Supporters of rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid might feel a little left out of the spotlight - especially as Atlético's Metropolitano Stadium is set to host major music events, including a 12-night residency by Bad Bunny in 2026, after noise regulation issues forced the Bernabéu to suspend concerts.
Why Real Madrid?
Whether Swift's line is simply a playful metaphor for glamour and fame, or a subtle nod to her previous ties with the Spanish capital, fans are already flooding social media with theories.
Many point to her engagement with NFL star Travis Kelce, suggesting the lyric reflects the idea of choosing love and authenticity over fame and contracts.
Whatever the meaning, Swift has put Madrid firmly into the global pop culture conversation, and the Bernabéu won't be complaining.
