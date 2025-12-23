Man United vs Newcastle Preview: Boxing Day kick-off, team news & head-to-head
United are looking to reassert themselves in the race for the European places, whilst Newcastle arrive with confidence drawn from recent head-to-head dominance.
With both sides struggling for consistency, this fixture could prove pivotal as the season gathers pace.
Manchester United: Goals Galore, but Defensive WoesUnited's 2025/26 Premier League campaign has been a study in contrasts.
As of 22 December, the Red Devils sit 7th, level on points with Newcastle but ahead on goal difference.
- Games played: 17
- Points: 26
- Goals scored: 31 (1.82 per game)
- Goals conceded: 28 (1.65 per game)
- Goal difference: +3
Their inability to keep clean sheets has repeatedly cost them points.
Recent results underline that inconsistency.
A wild 4-4 draw with Bournemouth was followed by a damaging 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa last Sunday, a loss that halted momentum and exposed familiar defensive shortcomings.
Newcastle United: Resilient but WastefulNewcastle's season has been defined by solidity without ruthlessness.
Eddie Howe's side have proven difficult to beat, but a failure to close out games has prevented a stronger push up the table.
- Position: 11th
- Games played: 17
- Points: 23
- Goals scored: 23 (1.35 per game)
- Goals conceded: 22 (1.29 per game)
- Goal difference: +1
Whilst a Carabao Cup win over Fulham offered encouragement, league draws have stalled their progress.
Team News
Manchester UnitedUnited will again be without Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, both sidelined for at least a couple more matches.
There is better news in midfield, with Casemiro returning from suspension.
However, Ruben Amorim will be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, all of whom are on AFCON duty.
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle's defensive injury list is extensive. Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are all ruled out.
There is a boost in goal, though, as Nick Pope could return from injury and be available for selection.
Season Form & League Table Comparison
|Team
|Pos
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Manchester United
|7
|17
|7
|5
|5
|31
|28
|+3
|26
|Newcastle United
|11
|17
|6
|5
|6
|23
|22
|+1
|23
Head-to-Head: Last Five MeetingsNewcastle have enjoyed the upper hand recently, winning three of the last five encounters - including a dominant victory last time out.
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|13/04/25
|Newcastle 4-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|30/12/24
|Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle
|Premier League
|15/05/24
|Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle
|Premier League
|02/12/23
|Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|01/11/23
|Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle
|EFL Cup
Match VerdictUnited's attacking firepower gives them a clear route to victory, particularly at Old Trafford.
However, Newcastle's recent dominance in this fixture - combined with United's defensive fragility - suggests another tense, open contest.
If United can finally strike a balance between attack and defence, they should edge it.
But if Newcastle exploit transitions and United's errors, the Magpies have every chance of extending their recent supremacy.
