img
Home manchester united newcastle prediction premier league

Man United vs Newcastle Preview: Boxing Day kick-off, team news & head-to-head

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Man United vs Newcastle Preview: Boxing Day kick-off, team news & head-to-head
Manchester United and Newcastle United meet at Old Trafford on Boxing Day in a Premier League clash shaped as much by momentum as league position.

United are looking to reassert themselves in the race for the European places, whilst Newcastle arrive with confidence drawn from recent head-to-head dominance.

With both sides struggling for consistency, this fixture could prove pivotal as the season gathers pace.

Manchester United: Goals Galore, but Defensive Woes

United's 2025/26 Premier League campaign has been a study in contrasts.

As of 22 December, the Red Devils sit 7th, level on points with Newcastle but ahead on goal difference.
  • Games played: 17
  • Points: 26
  • Goals scored: 31 (1.82 per game)
  • Goals conceded: 28 (1.65 per game)
  • Goal difference: +3
United have been one of the league's more entertaining sides, boasting an impressive attacking output but undermined by a fragile defence.

Their inability to keep clean sheets has repeatedly cost them points.

Recent results underline that inconsistency.

A wild 4-4 draw with Bournemouth was followed by a damaging 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa last Sunday, a loss that halted momentum and exposed familiar defensive shortcomings.

Newcastle United: Resilient but Wasteful

Newcastle's season has been defined by solidity without ruthlessness.

Eddie Howe's side have proven difficult to beat, but a failure to close out games has prevented a stronger push up the table.
  • Position: 11th
  • Games played: 17
  • Points: 23
  • Goals scored: 23 (1.35 per game)
  • Goals conceded: 22 (1.29 per game)
  • Goal difference: +1
The Magpies have dropped 13 points from winning positions, a costly trend highlighted in their most recent outing - a 2-2 draw with Chelsea after leading by two goals.

Whilst a Carabao Cup win over Fulham offered encouragement, league draws have stalled their progress.

Team News

Manchester United

United will again be without Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, both sidelined for at least a couple more matches.

There is better news in midfield, with Casemiro returning from suspension.

However, Ruben Amorim will be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, all of whom are on AFCON duty.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's defensive injury list is extensive. Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are all ruled out.

There is a boost in goal, though, as Nick Pope could return from injury and be available for selection.

Season Form & League Table Comparison

Team Pos P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Manchester United 7 17 7 5 5 31 28 +3 26
Newcastle United 11 17 6 5 6 23 22 +1 23

Head-to-Head: Last Five Meetings

Newcastle have enjoyed the upper hand recently, winning three of the last five encounters - including a dominant victory last time out.

Date Result Competition
13/04/25 Newcastle 4-1 Manchester United Premier League
30/12/24 Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle Premier League
15/05/24 Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle Premier League
02/12/23 Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United Premier League
01/11/23 Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle EFL Cup

Match Verdict

United's attacking firepower gives them a clear route to victory, particularly at Old Trafford.

However, Newcastle's recent dominance in this fixture - combined with United's defensive fragility - suggests another tense, open contest.

If United can finally strike a balance between attack and defence, they should edge it.

But if Newcastle exploit transitions and United's errors, the Magpies have every chance of extending their recent supremacy.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment