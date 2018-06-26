Brazil bar to give out free drinks everytime Neymar dives vs Serbia

Neymar dives in their next game against Serbia on Wednesday.
The Paris Saint-Germain star has cut a frustrating figure at the World Cup thus far, with his tendency for falling under minimal contact earning him a lot of unwanted attention.
He has been doing so much falling over, in fact, that the Sir Walter Pub in Rio de Janeiro is offering a free round of shots to the entire bar everytime Neymar goes to ground in the Seleção's final World Cup group game against Serbia.
Since announcing the offer, the bar has received a record number of reservation requests from fans eager to take advantage of the forward's fame for going to ground at the slightest invitation.
