Pornhub takes sly dig at Germany after World Cup elimination

Defending world champions Germany have stunningly been dumped out of the World Cup after finishing bottom of a group that included Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.
An opening game 1-0 defeat to Mexico was followed by a dramatic late 2-1 win against Sweden, but they were unable to continue the momentum as South Korea finished off Joachim Löw's side 2-0 sealing their fate.
The shock result sees the European powerhouse eliminated in the first round of the tournament for the first time in 80 years.
Whilst some were left shocked by the Germans' elimination, Pornhub couldn't resist adding salt to the wound.
|Photo: @Pornhub
In 2014, Pornhub was flooded with highlights of Brazil's devastating 7-1 defeat to Germany at the World Cup semi-final.
The site later took to Twitter to plead with users to stop uploading the clips, whilst getting a swipe in at the Seleção's performance itself.
|Photo: @Pornhub