 Pornhub takes sly dig at Germany after World Cup elimination | inside World Soccer


Pornhub takes sly dig at Germany after World Cup elimination

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

In the wake of Germany's humiliating World Cup exit on Wednesday, adult website Pornhub showed absolutely no mercy towards the fallen team.

Defending world champions Germany have stunningly been dumped out of the World Cup after finishing bottom of a group that included Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

An opening game 1-0 defeat to Mexico was followed by a dramatic late 2-1 win against Sweden, but they were unable to continue the momentum as South Korea finished off Joachim Löw's side 2-0 sealing their fate.

The shock result sees the European powerhouse eliminated in the first round of the tournament for the first time in 80 years.

Whilst some were left shocked by the Germans' elimination, Pornhub couldn't resist adding salt to the wound.

Pornhub has removed the German category from their website
Photo: @Pornhub

In 2014, Pornhub was flooded with highlights of Brazil's devastating 7-1 defeat to Germany at the World Cup semi-final.

The site later took to Twitter to plead with users to stop uploading the clips, whilst getting a swipe in at the Seleção's performance itself.

Pornhub begs users to stop uploading clips of Brazil getting beaten 7-1 by Germany
Photo: @Pornhub

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Thursday, June 28, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License