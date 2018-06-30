 What happened when Mo Salah's home address leaked on Facebook | inside World Soccer


What happened when Mo Salah's home address leaked on Facebook

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Egypt star Mohamed Salah may have been disappointed with how his World Cup went, but that did not stop him sending a classy message following their exit from the tournament.

The World Cup campaign was a disappointment for Salah after his stellar season for Liverpool that had concluded with his injury as the Reds lost the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old would find the net twice in Russia but Egypt's first World Cup since 1990 ended in the group stages having failed to pick up a single point from three games.

Egypt fans may have been disappointed with how their nations fortunes went, but their admiration for Salah is still unwavering. The forward is idolised in Egypt, a national icon and a source on inspiration for many young people.

So when his home address was leaked on Facebook on Thursday night, hundreds of fans travelled to wait outside his house as they waited for a glimpse of their hero.

But instead of remaining inside and trying to find a way to disperse the crowd, Salah opted to step outside and meet the people.


With no sign of anger or irritation, the Liverpool ace came out to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans, despite looking slightly worn out from his exploits in Russia.

However, the subsequent interruption to traffic caused Cairo police to arrive and disperse the crowds.




on Saturday, June 30, 2018
 
