What happened when Mo Salah's home address leaked on Facebook

The World Cup campaign was a disappointment for Salah after his stellar season for Liverpool that had concluded with his injury as the Reds lost the Champions League final.
The 26-year-old would find the net twice in Russia but Egypt's first World Cup since 1990 ended in the group stages having failed to pick up a single point from three games.
Egypt fans may have been disappointed with how their nations fortunes went, but their admiration for Salah is still unwavering. The forward is idolised in Egypt, a national icon and a source on inspiration for many young people.
So when his home address was leaked on Facebook on Thursday night, hundreds of fans travelled to wait outside his house as they waited for a glimpse of their hero.
But instead of remaining inside and trying to find a way to disperse the crowd, Salah opted to step outside and meet the people.
Mo Salah with fans around his house in #Cairo yesterday. #Egypt #Egypte @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/T8YyaUIwGc— Egyptian Footballers (@EgyBallers) June 29, 2018
With no sign of anger or irritation, the Liverpool ace came out to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans, despite looking slightly worn out from his exploits in Russia.
Crowds gather outside @MoSalah’s home in #Egypt after his address was leaked on Facebook . So what does he do? He comes out to greet people and sign autographs...— shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) June 29, 2018
We are not worthy of #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/85tlob2bDB
However, the subsequent interruption to traffic caused Cairo police to arrive and disperse the crowds.