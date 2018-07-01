Alexis Sánchez backs one Man United teammate for World Cup glory

Alexis Sánchez has revealed which of his Manchester United teammates he wanted to see lift the World Cup this summer.
Sánchez has been forced to watch the World Cup in Russia from afar following Chile's failure to qualify, but has taken some interest in proceedings.
The former Arsenal forward has the likes of France's Paul Pogba, Spain's David de Gea and Sweden's Victor Lindelöf and several English teammates still to root for in Russia.
However, Sánchez clearly has a terrific relationship with Belgium's striker Romelu Lukaku that he is supporting the Belgian Red Devils to win the World Cup.
In an interview with Fox Sports, the 29-year-old said:
Lukaku currently finds himself behind only England's Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts, having already netted two braces in the group stages.
I feel angry not to go, we could have been there, but I want Belgium to be world champion for my friend Lukaku.
He is fine, on fire, I hope he is the World Cup top goalscorer.
We are talking every day on WhatsApp, we go everywhere together (in England), we talk about what the team lacks.
We get along very well. I think Belgium will be world champion.
