Amateur Irish soccer club use TINDER to search for new players

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Shountrade AFC are looking for new players in pre-season

An amateur soccer club in Ireland are on the lookout for new players - and have used TINDER to get the word out.

Shountrade AFC don't exactly have a Football Manager-esque database of players to pick from, but they are embracing modern technology to find the best talent available.

The Limerick's Desmond Football League side have posted a job advert on social media as they look for new signings ahead of next season.

The vacancy listing on Tinder says:

CUP SIZE DONT MATTER ASLONG AS WE CAN DRINK OUT OF IT

Are u a keeper? Season starts in Sept.

Young energetic junior soccer club seeks athletic soccer types with own boots and an eye for goal for consentual ball kicking of a sunday

Not interested in hookups, looking to settle down for a season long commitment and registration is 50e but hey u cant put a price on love. Why play with yourself when u can play with a team.

ROSES ARE RED
VIOLETS ARE BLUE
IM LOOKING FOR THE 1
TO JOIN OUR 4-4-2

