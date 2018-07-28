Amateur Irish soccer club use TINDER to search for new players

An amateur soccer club in Ireland are on the lookout for new players - and have used TINDER to get the word out.
Shountrade AFC don't exactly have a Football Manager-esque database of players to pick from, but they are embracing modern technology to find the best talent available.
The Limerick's Desmond Football League side have posted a job advert on social media as they look for new signings ahead of next season.
The vacancy listing on Tinder says:
CUP SIZE DONT MATTER ASLONG AS WE CAN DRINK OUT OF IT
Are u a keeper? Season starts in Sept.
Young energetic junior soccer club seeks athletic soccer types with own boots and an eye for goal for consentual ball kicking of a sunday
Not interested in hookups, looking to settle down for a season long commitment and registration is 50e but hey u cant put a price on love. Why play with yourself when u can play with a team.
ROSES ARE RED
VIOLETS ARE BLUE
IM LOOKING FOR THE 1
TO JOIN OUR 4-4-2