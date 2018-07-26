Amateur soccer team unveil new HOT DOG-themed kit

|Photo: @KitCrimes
Non-league side Bedale AFC have unveiled their new hot dog strip - a year after raising a stir with their sausage-themed kit.
The North Riding League Division One side are sponsored by sausage company Heck Foods and have made a not-too subtle nod to the partnership.
After gaining attention last season for their sausage football strip, Bedale have chosen to go for a hot dog design in 2018, featuring a hot dog in a bun, covered in ketchup and mustard.
And to take it one step further, each player's number on the back has been made in the shape of sausages under the logo "You'll Never Pork Alone", a pun to Liverpool's signature song.
|Photos: @KitCrimes
The Yorkshire side achieved notoriety with their sausage kit - in stinking punk and orange - last year, with the strip was voted the seventh worst in the world in an online survey.
Speaking to The Northern Echo, Bedale manager Dave Goodwin explained the effect of the ridiculous outfits.
Obviously eating sausage and chips after every home game must have suited our players.
We had a very successful season last year - winning the inaugural North Riding Football League Division One and the reserves finished runners-up in the Harrogate League division one.
And according to assistant manager Ian Richardson, there is still another target they are aiming for.
After being voted the seventh worst kit of all time in an online survey last year, we are determined to make the top three with our hot dog kit.