Elated England fan gets 'Sir Harry 2018 World Cup Winners' tattoo

England have their best chance in decades to lift the World Cup, having fallen short in the semi-finals in 1990.
The amazing run by the Three Lions is making their fans dream that they could win the prestigious trophy for the first time since 1966.
With England in the semi-final of the World Cup, some supporters are absolutely convinced that "football is coming home".
And one fan has got a bit too carried away with this "football is coming home" fever and got a picture of captain Harry Kane inked on his thigh - with the words "World Cup winners".
No pressure but I had this today Sir Harry
Superfan Teddy Allen, from Biddulph, told the Stoke Sentinel:
It's the team England have this year - such a young team and they're gelling together much better than any of the teams I've seen before. That's why I think we'll win. I've thought it from day one, but especially after our 6-1 win against Panama.
I had Harry Kane tattooed because he's the main man, and the one that will do it for us.
He is my favourite player, even though I'm a Stoke City fan and I hate the goals he's put in against us. But I'm prepared to put that behind me for the country. Even the haters and pessimists have got behind this World Cup.
I haven't thought as far ahead to the final yet, but I'm sure we will come up with something.
If we don't win, I might have a tattoo of a red rubber stamp saying "void" over the Harry Kane. Or I'm thinking of just going with it.
I know quite a few people have had similar tattoos for the World Cup and if we aren't the winners, it's just one of those things. I will be disappointed though as a fan.
I already have both arms covered in tattoos, as well as both my legs.