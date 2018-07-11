England fan spells out 'It's Coming Home' on fitness app

With England just one game away from reaching their first World Cup final since 1966, English fans' cries of "it's coming home" are only growing stronger.
As the phrase has risen in popularity throughout the World Cup, supporters from around the country have begun hopping on the bandwagon.
Understandably some fans are starting to get very giddy about all this, and one football-mad jogger has decided to show off that excitement while doing his daily run.
Superfan Felix Gott logged on into fitness app Strava then stomped along the residential streets of Dalston, North East London, circling its parks to spell out the words "it's coming home".
The runner burnt more than 1,000 calories in the name of football and tweeted the results of his run home.
|Photo: @Felixgott