 English League One club reschedule pre-season friendly because 'It's Coming Home' | inside World Soccer


English League One club reschedule pre-season friendly because 'It's Coming Home'

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

League One side Plymouth Argyle have decided to postpone their pre-season friendly against Callington Town because, apparently, "football is coming home".

World Cup fever has already gripped the nation with football fans hoping England can make a first appearance at the final since 1966.

The nation is holding its breath in anticipation of England's first World Cup semi-final in 28 years and the prospect that football could be on its way home.

And, just a semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday currently stands between Gareth Southgate's men and a chance to lift football's most prestigious trophy.

Therefore, League One outfit Plymouth have rescheduled a pre-season friendly to allow supporters to watch the biggest game of football England has seen since 1966.

Plymouth Argyle have rearranged their pre-season friendly against Callington Town for a good reason
Photo: @Only1Argyle

The club announced the postponement on their official website.

Argyle's pre-season friendly against Callington, originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, has been postponed - because It's Coming Home.

When pre-season fixtures were put together, it seemed a rather fanciful notion that our game may clash with England reaching a World Cup semi-final, but the Three Lions' progress has created the unlikely situation.

England's performances have captured the nation's interests to such a degree that Argyle and Callington have agreed a new date, to allow supporters to watch England take on Croatia in the country’s biggest game in a generation.

We will now head to Callington on Tuesday, July 31, at 7.30pm, which will make it the game our final friendly before the season starts at Walsall, on Saturday, August 4.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License