English League One club reschedule pre-season friendly because 'It's Coming Home'

World Cup fever has already gripped the nation with football fans hoping England can make a first appearance at the final since 1966.
The nation is holding its breath in anticipation of England's first World Cup semi-final in 28 years and the prospect that football could be on its way home.
And, just a semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday currently stands between Gareth Southgate's men and a chance to lift football's most prestigious trophy.
Therefore, League One outfit Plymouth have rescheduled a pre-season friendly to allow supporters to watch the biggest game of football England has seen since 1966.
|Photo: @Only1Argyle
The club announced the postponement on their official website.
Argyle's pre-season friendly against Callington, originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 11, has been postponed - because It's Coming Home.
When pre-season fixtures were put together, it seemed a rather fanciful notion that our game may clash with England reaching a World Cup semi-final, but the Three Lions' progress has created the unlikely situation.
England's performances have captured the nation's interests to such a degree that Argyle and Callington have agreed a new date, to allow supporters to watch England take on Croatia in the country’s biggest game in a generation.
We will now head to Callington on Tuesday, July 31, at 7.30pm, which will make it the game our final friendly before the season starts at Walsall, on Saturday, August 4.