Ex-England boss Fabio Capello heaps praise on Jordan Pickford

Everton No 1 Pickford only made his full England debut in November 2017, just seven months before the World Cup in Russia, but has been one of the stars of the Three Lions' World Cup campaign.
The 24-year-old saved a penalty in the shootout win against Colombia and kept a clean sheet in Saturday's quarter-final victory over Sweden.
And Capello, who was in charge of England when Rob Green made a huge blunder against the USA at the 2010 tournament, has singled out the former Sunderland goalkeeper for praise.
Capello, who managed England to 28 victories and six defeats between 2008 and 2012, told Gazzetta dello Sport:
They have fast lads and a great manager (Gareth Southgate).
Southgate has realised that with two central defenders they would have gone home, so he's put three in there and he's finally discovered a goalkeeper who can make saves.
He's got an array of talented players, but he had the intuition of putting (Harry) Maguire at the heart of the three-man defence, he chose Pickford and he has managed the tension levels.
Pickford has a feel for the position and is reactive.