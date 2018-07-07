Fan gets tattoo of England's full 23-man World Cup squad after Twitter promise

Back in May this year, Twitter user Dan Welch made a promise to get the 23-man England squad permanently inked on himself if Gareth Southgate's men through to the quarter-final stage in Russia.
|Photo: @welchyyyy
Two months later, England made it through to the last eight after the nail-biting penalty shoot-out win against Colombia.
And true to his word, Welch had all 23 England squad players, plus boss Gareth Southgate, tattooed on him.
True to my word, fucking love it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wy48rnOq64— Dan Welch (@welchyyyy) July 5, 2018