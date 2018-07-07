 Fan gets tattoo of England's full 23-man World Cup squad after Twitter promise | inside World Soccer


Fan gets tattoo of England's full 23-man World Cup squad after Twitter promise

Saturday, July 7, 2018

One passionate England fan made good on a promise to get a tattoo if the Three Lions made the quarter-finals of the World Cup this summer.

Back in May this year, Twitter user Dan Welch made a promise to get the 23-man England squad permanently inked on himself if Gareth Southgate's men through to the quarter-final stage in Russia.

Twitter user Dan Welch put his neck on the line back in May this year
Two months later, England made it through to the last eight after the nail-biting penalty shoot-out win against Colombia.

And true to his word, Welch had all 23 England squad players, plus boss Gareth Southgate, tattooed on him.


