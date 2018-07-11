 First and anytime goal scorer tips | inside World Soccer


First and anytime goal scorer tips

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Plenty of punters continue to back match result, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals markets, and they're likely to always reign supreme as the most popular traditional football betting markets. For the more experienced bettor, there's interest seen in backing goal scorer tips, with it needing more football knowledge to back, but the returns tending to be far stronger.

The two primary methods of betting on specific players to score consist of First Goalscorer and Anytime Goalscorer bets, with each possessing their own reasons to bet. There's a big difference between each edition and the most important difference comes from the bookmaker odds but a case can be made for betting in either form.

Anytime Goalscorer Bets

Typical odds for Anytime Goalscorer Bets will usually be around evens, with a lower price rewarded for a player who tends to score in succession. As the odds are lower to other forms of goalscorer bet, most people will opt to back these bets as a treble or even as an accumulator, like the ones seen on FootyAccumulators' Anytime Goalscorer Tips page, which will usually offer odds of around 10/1 for three chosen scorers.

Most football matches will have a price on each footballer to score, with lower odds for strikers and the price increasing based on the playing position, with goalkeepers understandably being the only players you won't see a price on. AGS Bets are one of the most in-demand markets and there's more risk to them than match results, making them more exciting to experienced football punters.

First Goalscorer Bets

In terms of bookie odds, First Goalscorer Bets are a step up from the Anytime alternative. Even backing a likely scorer to score first will usually reward punters with odds of 3/1 or over. Some people will back these bets as doubles or trebles but if you add any more selections than that, you'll risk ruining what could have been a solid bet.

Backing a First Goalscorer Bet will usually be done as a single, especially if you're backing a defender or defensive midfielder to score, as the odds can go as high as 20/1. This is perfect if you're expecting a defender to score a headed goal in the opening few minutes of a key football match. The only frustrating part of these markets is if you back a player to score first, only for them to score second instead, but it makes sense of why the price is superior to backing them to score at any time.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Wednesday, July 11, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License