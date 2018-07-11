First and anytime goal scorer tips

The two primary methods of betting on specific players to score consist of First Goalscorer and Anytime Goalscorer bets, with each possessing their own reasons to bet. There's a big difference between each edition and the most important difference comes from the bookmaker odds but a case can be made for betting in either form.
Anytime Goalscorer Bets
Typical odds for Anytime Goalscorer Bets will usually be around evens, with a lower price rewarded for a player who tends to score in succession. As the odds are lower to other forms of goalscorer bet, most people will opt to back these bets as a treble or even as an accumulator, like the ones seen on FootyAccumulators' Anytime Goalscorer Tips page, which will usually offer odds of around 10/1 for three chosen scorers.
Most football matches will have a price on each footballer to score, with lower odds for strikers and the price increasing based on the playing position, with goalkeepers understandably being the only players you won't see a price on. AGS Bets are one of the most in-demand markets and there's more risk to them than match results, making them more exciting to experienced football punters.
First Goalscorer Bets
In terms of bookie odds, First Goalscorer Bets are a step up from the Anytime alternative. Even backing a likely scorer to score first will usually reward punters with odds of 3/1 or over. Some people will back these bets as doubles or trebles but if you add any more selections than that, you'll risk ruining what could have been a solid bet.
Backing a First Goalscorer Bet will usually be done as a single, especially if you're backing a defender or defensive midfielder to score, as the odds can go as high as 20/1. This is perfect if you're expecting a defender to score a headed goal in the opening few minutes of a key football match. The only frustrating part of these markets is if you back a player to score first, only for them to score second instead, but it makes sense of why the price is superior to backing them to score at any time.