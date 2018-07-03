Footages of young John Stones scoring penalty for Everton going viral

With the competition now at its knockout stage, extra-time and penalties - so often England's nemesis at previous World Cups and European tournaments - could become a factor.
The Three Lions have lost six times out of seven on spot-kicks at major tournaments, with their manager Gareth Southgate guilty of missing against Germany at Euro 96.
Therefore, it's understood that Southgate has prepared his players for the possibility of a penalty shootout.
And it wouldn’t be a surprise if Stones is asked to take a penalty as not one but two penalties he successfully converted while playing for Everton has surfaced.
The Manchester City defender confidently stepped up and produced a cheeky panenka on two different occasions.