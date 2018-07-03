 Footages of young John Stones scoring penalty for Everton going viral | inside World Soccer


Tuesday, July 3, 2018

John Stones' name has been put forward if England head to a shootout at the World Cup as evident from his penalties during his Everton days has been doing the rounds on social media.

With the competition now at its knockout stage, extra-time and penalties - so often England's nemesis at previous World Cups and European tournaments - could become a factor.

The Three Lions have lost six times out of seven on spot-kicks at major tournaments, with their manager Gareth Southgate guilty of missing against Germany at Euro 96.

Therefore, it's understood that Southgate has prepared his players for the possibility of a penalty shootout.

And it wouldn’t be a surprise if Stones is asked to take a penalty as not one but two penalties he successfully converted while playing for Everton has surfaced.

The Manchester City defender confidently stepped up and produced a cheeky panenka on two different occasions.




