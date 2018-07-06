 Harry Maguire's brother allowed to skip pre-season with Chesterfield after being diagnosed with 'Russian flu' | inside World Soccer


Harry Maguire's brother allowed to skip pre-season with Chesterfield after being diagnosed with 'Russian flu'

Friday, July 6, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

England supporters across the country will wish they had a boss as generous as Chesterfield manager Martin Allen.

With his older brother Harry set to represent England against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals this Saturday, Laurence Maguire has been granted a special leave of absence by Chesterfield.

And Chesterfield boss Allen announced the player's temporary lay-off with a typically casual statement on the club's website.

Good morning.

Laurence Maguire has unfortunately picked up Russian 'flu, which is obviously quite disappointing.

I've had a word with him this morning and told him that this afternoon he's got to fly out to Russia to have some medical tests. He's got to be back here for training on Monday.

The bad news is the fact that he's got Russian 'flu. The good news is that he's going to fly to Russia to see his brother play for England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

He's absolutely thrilled and he's sorted it out with his family that he's going. It's great for our club that one of our players is going to be watching England play.

Take care,

Martin

The Maguires travelled with his mates as an England fan at the European Championships in France two years ago.

Harry Maguire with his friends at Euro 2016
Photo: @HarryMaguire93

Fast forward to the present day and Laurence will be seeing his older brother at the heart of the England backline in what is the biggest game of his career.

Chesterfield wish good luck to England defender Harry Maguire
Photo: @ChesterfieldFC

The Leicester City defender has been mightily impressive for England, with his ability to pass and carry the ball out from the left of the back three particularly valuable.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Friday, July 06, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License