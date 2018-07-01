How Luis Suárez earned Jamie Carragher's instant respect at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed a training ground "incident" that made him instantly love Luis Suárez.
Suárez is one of the greatest players in Liverpool's recent history and almost fired them to a first league title in the Premier League era in 2013/14.
Having spent two-and-a-half years with Suárez at Anfield, Carragher's belief in the Uruguayan's ability has never been in doubt.
Yet, the 31-year-old had a controversial spell in England after he was found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, while he was also involved in a biting incident against Chelsea.
However, like many of those who have played alongside Suárez, Carragher retains a generally positive outlook when it comes to the forward who scored 82 goals in the 133 matches for the Merseyside club.
In his Telegraph column, the former Liverpool defender has revealed that he knew he loved Suárez as soon as they started training together.
Despite his faults, Suárez has often been lauded as one of the most passionate and hard-working players at top level football.
The current Barcelona striker would even refuse any medical assistance for slight knocks he picked up in favour of playing the game he loves.
Suárez is one of the greatest players in Liverpool's recent history and almost fired them to a first league title in the Premier League era in 2013/14.
Having spent two-and-a-half years with Suárez at Anfield, Carragher's belief in the Uruguayan's ability has never been in doubt.
Yet, the 31-year-old had a controversial spell in England after he was found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, while he was also involved in a biting incident against Chelsea.
However, like many of those who have played alongside Suárez, Carragher retains a generally positive outlook when it comes to the forward who scored 82 goals in the 133 matches for the Merseyside club.
In his Telegraph column, the former Liverpool defender has revealed that he knew he loved Suárez as soon as they started training together.
I recall my introduction to Suárez after he moved to Anfield in 2011. He kicked me in a training session at Melwood.
"This fella is a bit different," I thought. I loved it. Then I kicked him back!
Despite his faults, Suárez has often been lauded as one of the most passionate and hard-working players at top level football.
His skill was obvious - Suárez is the best Liverpool signing I played with - but the most instantly reassuring quality was how he approached every game the same, whether behind closed doors or in front of 45,000 at Anfield.
Not all players do this. They hold back until matchday.
The current Barcelona striker would even refuse any medical assistance for slight knocks he picked up in favour of playing the game he loves.
Such was Suárez's passion he would refuse two-day recovery sessions after a match. If the first team did not train as usual, he would join the reserves rather than head to the gym or for physiotherapy.
Not once while we were playing, or even in year after my departure, did I ever see or hear of Suárez missing a session or game due to slight injury. He would need a broken bone to miss anything, and even then would probably argue with the doctor about his fitness.
He can not live without kicking a football, and he plays every minute like it is the most important of his life.