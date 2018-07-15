Kieran Trippier to be honoured with Freedom of Bury after World Cup exploits

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier is to be awarded the Freedom of Bury following his World Cup performances with England.
The Three Lions finished the 2018 World Cup in fourth-place following their 2-0 defeat to Belgium on Saturday.
Whilst Gareth Southgate's side had little to celebrate on the day in St Petersburg, they can be proud of their stunning achievements this summer.
Amidst all the positives though, one of the stand-out stories has to be right-back Trippier, who has been singled out as one of the revelations of the World Cup in Russia.
The 27-year-old has been likened to England icon David Beckham for the quality of his deliveries in the England side.
The vast majority of England's goals at this tournament have came from set pieces and almost every single one was thanks to Trippier's superb delivery.
So strong has his play been this summer, the local council of his hometown will award Trippier the Freedom of the Borough of Bury in Greater Manchester.
Town hall chief Rishi Shori told the Bury Times that the former Burnley man would be nominated for the rare honour after bringing awareness to his hometown.
Trippier is the only Bury-born footballer to score in a World Cup semi-final - making him one of an elite trio completed by legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.
Trippier, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City after joining the academy at the age of nine, was born in Ramsbottom and grew up in Summerseat.
Previous recipients of the rare accolade include film director Danny Boyle, rock band Elbow, gold medal-winning Olympian Zoe Robinson and Jill Neville, mother of former England footballers Gary and Phil.
The Three Lions finished the 2018 World Cup in fourth-place following their 2-0 defeat to Belgium on Saturday.
Whilst Gareth Southgate's side had little to celebrate on the day in St Petersburg, they can be proud of their stunning achievements this summer.
Not only making it to the semi-finals, but actually getting the fans back on side with an engaging, likeable manager and youthful, close-knit squad.
Amidst all the positives though, one of the stand-out stories has to be right-back Trippier, who has been singled out as one of the revelations of the World Cup in Russia.
The 27-year-old has been likened to England icon David Beckham for the quality of his deliveries in the England side.
The vast majority of England's goals at this tournament have came from set pieces and almost every single one was thanks to Trippier's superb delivery.
So strong has his play been this summer, the local council of his hometown will award Trippier the Freedom of the Borough of Bury in Greater Manchester.
Town hall chief Rishi Shori told the Bury Times that the former Burnley man would be nominated for the rare honour after bringing awareness to his hometown.
Trippier is the only Bury-born footballer to score in a World Cup semi-final - making him one of an elite trio completed by legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.
Kieran and his England team mates have given a huge amount of joy for local people with their incredible performances during the World Cup.
To reach the semi-final for only the third time in England's history is an amazing achievement. I was nine years the old the last time it happened - I am a lot older now!
Kieran himself was outstanding, scoring a penalty in the shoot out with Colombia and of course that unforgettable free kick again Croatia. He is now only the third Englishman to have scored in a World Cup semi and certainly the first from Bury!
He deserves to be acknowledged. He is a huge role model to younger people and hopefully can inspire the next generation of footballers in Bury.
Trippier, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City after joining the academy at the age of nine, was born in Ramsbottom and grew up in Summerseat.
Previous recipients of the rare accolade include film director Danny Boyle, rock band Elbow, gold medal-winning Olympian Zoe Robinson and Jill Neville, mother of former England footballers Gary and Phil.