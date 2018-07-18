 Liverpool fans get trolled by Alisson Becker's namesake | inside World Soccer


Wednesday, July 18, 2018

A US actress with more or less the same name as Liverpool target Alisson Becker has sent Twitter into meltdown.

Liverpool are reportedly keen to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Brazil and AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson a logical target.

Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe right now and was the first-choice Brazil stopper at the World Cup in Russia.

News emerged on Tuesday that the Reds have tabled £62 million bid for Alisson, who would become the most expensive shot stopper in history if the deal goes through.

​​With his potential move solving a long-standing goalkeeping problem in the Liverpool side, fans are getting excited over the prospect of the 25-year-old joining the club.

And with Twitter ablaze with speculation and updates on the mega deal, US actress Alison Becker - best known for her role in the hit comedy show Parks and Recreation - decided to have a bit of fun at the expense of Liverpool supporters.

Someone called Alison Becker tweets about joining Liverpool
Photo: @thealisonbecker

Her tweet was very well done and seemed to fool quite a few people.

Someone called Alison Becker sends Twitter into meltdown
Photo: Twitter

