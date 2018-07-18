Liverpool fans get trolled by Alisson Becker's namesake

Liverpool target Alisson Becker has sent Twitter into meltdown.
Liverpool are reportedly keen to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Brazil and AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson a logical target.
News emerged on Tuesday that the Reds have tabled £62 million bid for Alisson, who would become the most expensive shot stopper in history if the deal goes through.
With his potential move solving a long-standing goalkeeping problem in the Liverpool side, fans are getting excited over the prospect of the 25-year-old joining the club.
And with Twitter ablaze with speculation and updates on the mega deal, US actress Alison Becker - best known for her role in the hit comedy show Parks and Recreation - decided to have a bit of fun at the expense of Liverpool supporters.
Her tweet was very well done and seemed to fool quite a few people.
Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe right now and was the first-choice Brazil stopper at the World Cup in Russia.
|Photo: @thealisonbecker
|Photo: Twitter