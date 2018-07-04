Liverpool ignored calls to sign Jordan Pickford in 2015

Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has revealed how he urged his old club to snap up a promising Jordan Pickford in 2015.
The Everton No 1 was England's hero on Tuesday night after the Three Lions survived a penalty shootout against Colombia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
It was the first time ever England have won a World Cup match on penalties, with their last win in a shootout coming against Spain in Euro 1996.
After drawing 1-1 over 120 minutes, Pickford pulled off a brilliant save to deny Carlos Bacca before Eric Dier slotted home the winner to book the Three Lions a quarter-final clash against Sweden.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper, though, could have been playing on the other side of Merseyside if Liverpool had listened to Kirkland's calls.
During the 2015/16 season, Kirkland and Pickford were both playing for Preston North End and the veteran goalkeeper was so impressed by the youngster that he advised Liverpool to snap him up.
Kirkland, who made 45 appearances for the Reds, told talkSPORT:
I tried to get Liverpool to sign Jordan two or three years ago when I was at Preston with him.
I was raving about him to the Liverpool staff, saying this lad is the best I've worked with.
I told them he is going to be something special - but not many people take notice of me to be honest!
Unfortunately they didn't get him and Everton have got, for me, a steal even at £30 million.
Pickford became the third most expensive goalkeeper in history when he made his £30 million move to Goodison Park from Sunderland last summer.
His performances in his debut season for Everton earned him the club's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are still searching for a new No 1 with transfer targets Alisson and Jan Oblak seemingly out of reach.