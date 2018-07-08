Luke Shaw's tweet about #ThingsPickfordCouldSave backfires immediately

England booked their place in the World Cup semi-final after a brilliant 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday afternoon.
Elated supporters celebrating the Three Lions' first World Cup semi-final in 18 years are heaping praise on man-of-the-match goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who produced the performance of his life in Samara.
The performance led to humorous England fans starting #ThingsPickfordCouldSave with Manchester United defender Shaw also joining the fun, asking the internet to provide him with some entertainment.
Unfortunately, one fan absolutely owned him with his short but brutal response.
|Photo: @Vintage_Utd
Shaw's future has been a source of speculation recently after struggling to establish himself as a first-team regular since José Mourinho's appointment as manager in 2016.
Some have criticised Mourinho's treatment of the 22-year-old and consider that to be a key factor behind Shaw's poor development, while others believe the defender's poor attitude is to blame.