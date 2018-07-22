 Man City involved in hilarious Twitter spat with Wembley Stadium over Liam Gallagher tweet | inside World Soccer


Man City involved in hilarious Twitter spat with Wembley Stadium over Liam Gallagher tweet

Sunday, July 22, 2018

Manchester City and Wembley Stadium have a hilarious exchange on Twitter over which stadium would be a more suitable venue for a potential Oasis reunion gig.

The spat was started when Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted a message to brother Noel on Thursday, suggesting a comeback show for the band.

That sparked a bizarre exchange between the Citizens and Wembley Stadium's Twitter accounts that can't be missed.

Manchester City claim the bragging rights in an hilarious Twitter exchange with Wembley Stadium
