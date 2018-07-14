 Manchester City mocked for embarrassing unveiling of Riyad Mahrez | inside World Soccer


Manchester City mocked for embarrassing unveiling of Riyad Mahrez

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Football fans tore into defending Premier League champions Manchester City on social media following their unveiling of new signing Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez has completed a long-awaited move to Pep Guardiola's side for a reported fee of £60 million from top-flight rivals Leicester City.

The Algerian, who was instrumental in the Leicester side that won the Premier League in 2016, will only add strength to this incredible City side.

Unfortunately, his official unveiling outside the Etihad Stadium on Thursday was rather underwhelming.


And fans on Twitter were quick to poke fun at the Citizens for their rather embarrassing event.

Fans on Twitter find Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez unveiling very amusing
Photo: Twitter

on Saturday, July 14, 2018
 
