Manchester City mocked for embarrassing unveiling of Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City on social media following their unveiling of new signing Riyad Mahrez.
Mahrez has completed a long-awaited move to Pep Guardiola's side for a reported fee of £60 million from top-flight rivals Leicester City.
Unfortunately, his official unveiling outside the Etihad Stadium on Thursday was rather underwhelming.
And fans on Twitter were quick to poke fun at the Citizens for their rather embarrassing event.
Mahrez has completed a long-awaited move to Pep Guardiola's side for a reported fee of £60 million from top-flight rivals Leicester City.
The Algerian, who was instrumental in the Leicester side that won the Premier League in 2016, will only add strength to this incredible City side.
Unfortunately, his official unveiling outside the Etihad Stadium on Thursday was rather underwhelming.
A Blue Carpet arrival for @Mahrez22! 👋 #welcomeriyad #mancity pic.twitter.com/2NhGegvpIR— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 12, 2018
And fans on Twitter were quick to poke fun at the Citizens for their rather embarrassing event.
|Photo: Twitter