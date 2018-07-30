Manchester City players turn up to pre-season friendly wearing bizarre outfits

Bayern Munich on Sunday, Manchester City players were snapped entering the stadium dressed in one of the most strangest outfits.
Whenever the City squad travel away, they generally all wear some sort of designer outfit rather than wearing a generic club suit.
Someone decided it would be a good idea to dress the players like school kids in a black top, black shorts, long black socks and black shoes.
Naturally, football fans took to social media to give their amusing opinions regarding City's fashion faux pas.
The Citizens have had some rogue outfits before, but the outfit for their latest pre-season friendly is just taking the piss.
|Photos: @ManCity
|Photo: Twitter