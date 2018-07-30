 Manchester City players turn up to pre-season friendly wearing bizarre outfits | inside World Soccer


Manchester City players turn up to pre-season friendly wearing bizarre outfits

Monday, July 30, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Prior to an International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on Sunday, Manchester City players were snapped entering the stadium dressed in one of the most strangest outfits.

Whenever the City squad travel away, they generally all wear some sort of designer outfit rather than wearing a generic club suit.

The Citizens have had some rogue outfits before, but the outfit for their latest pre-season friendly is just taking the piss.

Someone decided it would be a good idea to dress the players like school kids in a black top, black shorts, long black socks and black shoes.

Manchester City's pre-match outfit is something else
Photos: @ManCity

Naturally, football fans took to social media to give their amusing opinions regarding City's fashion faux pas.

Manchester City's latest attire has attracted a lot of attention on social media
Photo: Twitter

on Monday, July 30, 2018
 
