Pranksters leave 'It's Coming Home' signs in branch of IKEA

"It's Coming Home" fever has well and truly swept the nation in recent weeks as Gareth Southgate's side continue to impress at the World Cup.
And ahead of England's quarter-final clash against Sweden on Saturday afternoon, pranksters from radio station Capital FM North East went to a branch of the Swedish furniture store IKEA in Gateshead and caused havoc.
Signs selling "Football Etskömmånhjöme" were scattered throughout the store, all priced at a memorable £19.66 - a reference to the last time England won the World Cup.
The signs were placed across the entire branch on sofas, cookers, lights and tables.
Went down to IKEA to let the Swedish know #ItsComingHome ⚽️🏴😂 #england #EnglandvSweden #worldcup #worldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/BH7DPIvPqc— Capital North East (@CapNorthEast) July 5, 2018
Have you seen our new product down at IKEA Gateshead yet?! #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/WiZ1SCGB4B— Capital North East (@CapNorthEast) July 5, 2018
Even IKEA themselves are enjoying it though.
|Photo: @IKEAUK