Pranksters leave 'It's Coming Home' signs in branch of IKEA

Sunday, July 8, 2018

Cheeky pranksters have infiltrated the Gateshead branch of Swedish furniture giant IKEA and replaced signs with "It's Coming Home".

"It's Coming Home" fever has well and truly swept the nation in recent weeks as Gareth Southgate's side continue to impress at the World Cup.

And ahead of England's quarter-final clash against Sweden on Saturday afternoon, pranksters from radio station Capital FM North East went to a branch of the Swedish furniture store IKEA in Gateshead and caused havoc.

Signs selling "Football Etskömmånhjöme" were scattered throughout the store, all priced at a memorable £19.66 - a reference to the last time England won the World Cup.

The signs were placed across the entire branch on sofas, cookers, lights and tables.



Even IKEA themselves are enjoying it though.

IKEA's Twitter account sees the funny side of the gag
Photo: @IKEAUK

