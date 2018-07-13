 Presenting you Neymar Alphabet - called 'Ney Type' | inside World Soccer


Presenting you Neymar Alphabet - called 'Ney Type'

Friday, July 13, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

A Brazilian designer has devised a typeface made up entirely of rolling and clutching Neymars.

Neymar was expected to be one of the shining lights at this summer's World Cup, but ended up making more headlines for his play-acting antics than his football.

The Brazilian forward has been trolled after he continuously threw himself to the ground during the competition in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain man spent most of his time rolling on the turf while clutching a body part, having spent an incredible 14 minutes on the floor during Brazil's five games at the tournament.

And despite having exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage, one Brazilian designer is ensuring that Neymar's questionable legacy will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Luciano Jacob, a creative art director who works for the Mutato agency in Brazil, has created an alphabet called "Ney Type", a typeface he developed using the entire choreography of Neymar's roll.

A fan has been inspired to try and make a Neymar alphabet
Photo: Facebook/LucianoJacob


on Friday, July 13, 2018
 
