Presenting you Neymar Alphabet - called 'Ney Type'

Neymar was expected to be one of the shining lights at this summer's World Cup, but ended up making more headlines for his play-acting antics than his football.
The Brazilian forward has been trolled after he continuously threw himself to the ground during the competition in Russia.
The Paris Saint-Germain man spent most of his time rolling on the turf while clutching a body part, having spent an incredible 14 minutes on the floor during Brazil's five games at the tournament.
And despite having exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage, one Brazilian designer is ensuring that Neymar's questionable legacy will not be forgotten in a hurry.
Luciano Jacob, a creative art director who works for the Mutato agency in Brazil, has created an alphabet called "Ney Type", a typeface he developed using the entire choreography of Neymar's roll.
|Photo: Facebook/LucianoJacob