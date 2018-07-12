Rio Ferdinand gives hilarious advice on how to defend against Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé.
France edged past Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday evening to book their place in the World Cup final - and Mbappé's name was the one on everyone's lips.
Samuel Umtiti's second half header proved to be the difference but it was the Paris Saint-Germain teenager who once again stole the show.
Mbappé blew everybody away with his pace during the Argentina victory and continued to terrorise the Belgium backline two games later.
His electric pace, dribbling and passing were widely praised by the BBC punditry team of Gary Lineker, Jürgen Klinsmann, Alan Shearer and Ferdinand.
In his post-match analysis, former Manchester United captain Ferdinand waxed lyrical about the young Frenchman.
Shearer then interrupted, asking would Ferdinand do to stop Mbappé - to which the 39-year-old brilliantly responded:
The BBC studio burst out into laughter before Ferdinand continued.
The 19-year-old has been the stand-out player of this summer's World Cup in Russia, guiding his nation to the final with some strong performances.
Being a defender playing against pace creates panic. To be 19 years old and creating that panic at a World Cup is huge.
When they got him the ball, we were on the edge of our seats, we were purring away.
You need people around you. You need bodies.
I used to do it sometimes, especially in the latter stages of my career, if I was playing against someone quick I'd get Michael Carrick or someone in front.
Stop the ball in to him, stop them at source. As soon as the ball gets in to these guys, do not let them face you.