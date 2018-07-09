Sadly, that Harry Maguire's tweet about avenging IKEA is fake

After beating Sweden to reach the semi-finals, the Three Lions is within touching distance of lifting the trophy for only the second time.
The entirety of the current England team has made the country fall in love with international football again, and some unlikely heroes have risen to national treasure status.
One of those heroes is Maguire, who scored the opener against Sweden with a thumping header as he continued his impressive showing in Russia.
After Maguire's goal, an images of a supposed tweet by the Leicester City man back in 2016 went viral.
|Photo: Twitter
It's a brilliant tweet - except, sadly, it does not appear to be real - with the person who created the fake tweet sending an apology to BBC pundit Gary Lineker, who had retweeted it.
|Photos: @JimMFelton
Whilst many people were hugely disappointed to find out that the tweet was not genuine.
|Photos: Twitter