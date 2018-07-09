 Sadly, that Harry Maguire's tweet about avenging IKEA is fake | inside World Soccer


Sadly, that Harry Maguire's tweet about avenging IKEA is fake

Monday, July 9, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

England supporters are so giddy at the World Cup fever that they started sharing a fake tweet from defender Harry Maguire.

After beating Sweden to reach the semi-finals, the Three Lions is within touching distance of lifting the trophy for only the second time.

The entirety of the current England team has made the country fall in love with international football again, and some unlikely heroes have risen to national treasure status.

One of those heroes is Maguire, who scored the opener against Sweden with a thumping header as he continued his impressive showing in Russia.

After Maguire's goal, an images of a supposed tweet by the Leicester City man back in 2016 went viral.

A screenshots of a tweet reportedly posted by Harry Maguire in 2016 goes viral
Photo: Twitter

It's a brilliant tweet - except, sadly, it does not appear to be real - with the person who created the fake tweet sending an apology to BBC pundit Gary Lineker, who had retweeted it.

Comedian James Felton surprised that many people thought the tweet was real
Comedian James Felton apologises to Gary Lineker who had retweeted the fake tweet
Photos: @JimMFelton

Whilst many people were hugely disappointed to find out that the tweet was not genuine.

People on Twitter are gutted knowing the tweet wasn't real
Photos: Twitter

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Monday, July 09, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License